Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.37%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

