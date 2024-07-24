Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $48.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

