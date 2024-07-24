Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

DCOM stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $970.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.