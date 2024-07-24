Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stake Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 105,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

