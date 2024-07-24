Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

