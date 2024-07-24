Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $501.62

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.62 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 567.50 ($7.34). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.17), with a volume of 532,405 shares trading hands.
DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.61) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
