Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $501.62

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.62 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 567.50 ($7.34). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.17), with a volume of 532,405 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.61) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRX

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.77, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.