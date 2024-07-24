DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.
DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.
