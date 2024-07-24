DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Get Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.