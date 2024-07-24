DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $839.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

