Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of DX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,326. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $790.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
