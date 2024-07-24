Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,326. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $790.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

