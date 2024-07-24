Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 526,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.