Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

DX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 645,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

