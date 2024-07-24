Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.
Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.4 %
DX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 645,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.