e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $177.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

