E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $14,020,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 641,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 2,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 608,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period.

ETWO stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETWO. UBS Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

