Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 651 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.50%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 253.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 6.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $738,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

