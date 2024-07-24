East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

