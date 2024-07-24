Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

