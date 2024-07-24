Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 5,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

