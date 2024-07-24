Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 5,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
