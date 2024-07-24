Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading Down 7.6%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

