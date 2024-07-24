Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Valerie Morisset Sells 60,201 Shares

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 60,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $434,049.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,321.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Valerie Morisset sold 69,005 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $554,110.15.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Valerie Morisset sold 3,207 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $22,160.37.

On Monday, July 15th, Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $297,062.77.

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

