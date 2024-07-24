Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Endava worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

