Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.99.

Shares of ENPH traded up $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. 1,594,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,565. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $182.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

