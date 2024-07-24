Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $153.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.99.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

ENPH stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,565. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $182.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

