Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Stock Price Down 12%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 7,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 27,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,426 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

