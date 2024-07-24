EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. 2,070,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,986. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

