Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.09.

TEL stock opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

