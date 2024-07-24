Ero Copper (ERO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

7/22/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

7/22/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

7/15/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

7/11/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00.

6/26/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$37.00.

6/20/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

6/10/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.50 to C$32.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

5/30/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

5/28/2024 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.50.

5/28/2024 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ERO stock opened at C$27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.11. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

