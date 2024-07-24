Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ventum Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.04.

ERO stock opened at C$27.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.11. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

