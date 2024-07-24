Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Ventum Financial cut Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$27.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.