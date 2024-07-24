ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of ESSA Pharma worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $15,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

EPIX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

