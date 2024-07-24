Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,909,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.20% of Essential Utilities worth $1,034,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.