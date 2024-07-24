Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $746.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.29. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $36.19.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

