ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream energy activities and automatically reinvested at the fund level.

