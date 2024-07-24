EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $3.39 on Monday. EVE has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVE will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

