Exact Sciences (EXAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.22.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

