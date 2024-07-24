Exelon Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

