Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,357.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,666,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,788.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

