Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,446.15

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,446.15 ($44.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,559.40 ($46.03). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,545 ($45.85), with a volume of 5,132,065 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.30).

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPN

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,666.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,446.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,441.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,466.02%.

Insider Transactions at Experian

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($48.07) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($917,712.49). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.