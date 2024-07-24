EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Stock Price Up 32.2%

Shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) shot up 32.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 151,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 171,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

EZFill Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 1,135.13% and a negative net margin of 40.77%.

Insider Activity at EZFill

About EZFill

In related news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 106,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $248,927.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,923.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,600 shares of company stock worth $35,618. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

