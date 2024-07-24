Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

