Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

