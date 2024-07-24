Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,852 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $260,316,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 566,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.