FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia.

