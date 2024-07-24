First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 242,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

