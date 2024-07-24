First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 436,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.