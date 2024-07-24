First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $508.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $508,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.