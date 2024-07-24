First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

