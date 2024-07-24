First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
