FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

