Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,355 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 1,597 put options.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,142. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

